Intro to Stained Glass

Step by step instruction on how to make stained-glass from start to finish with Vicki, Jerry, Clara and Kalen

Dates January 4th / 6th / 11th

5pm - 8pm Central

Stained Glass Studio location:

1901 7th Avenue East in Hibbing

$130.00 for members $150.00 for non-members

about an 8x10” piece

All supplies included and patterns provided or choose your own! (Up to approximately 12 cut pieces)

Origami with Clara and Kalen

January 20th 11:00 AM to 12:30PM

The cost for this class is $10.00

Come and enjoy making a rose(s) or a shirt(s) made of bills or paper.

Step by step instruction from start to finish on how to make a rose out of dollars or a shirt out of a dollar. If you would like your item made of bills, you must provide your own bills. The rose takes 5 one-dollar bills, and the shirt takes 1 dollar bill. This would be a classy gift idea.

All supplies are included except the dollar bills.

Alcohol Ink:

Date: January 27th

Time: 11AM – 1PM Central

Location: 214 East Howard St in Hibbing

Price: Members: $20,00 / Non-Members: $30.00

Relax and enjoy making remarkable art using alcohol ink. These

step by step instructions from Clara and Kalen will lead you to create a stunning piece of art. We will be using a tile or special paper. This special paper can be used in making a card.

All supplies are included!

Age to Age sponsored Woodburning with Karen

Date: January 29th

Time: 1PM - 3PM

Location: 214 East Howard St in Hibbing

Price: $10.00

Come and learn how to do woodburning. We will be burning a picture of adorable chickadees on a branch with pinecones.

Approximately a 5x5 piece of wood wall-hanging.

Limited spaces so please sign up as soon as you can.

All supplies are included!

You can reach the Borealis Art Guild at 218-263-8482, 214 East Howard Street, Hibbing MN 55746

Stained Glass and Wood Carving are at our studio located at 1901 7th Avenue East in Hibbing MN 55746

