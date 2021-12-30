Step by step instruction on how to make stained-glass from start to finish with Vicki, Jerry, Clara and Kalen
Dates January 4th / 6th / 11th
5pm - 8pm Central
Stained Glass Studio location:
1901 7th Avenue East in Hibbing
$130.00 for members $150.00 for non-members
about an 8x10” piece
All supplies included and patterns provided or choose your own! (Up to approximately 12 cut pieces)
Origami with Clara and Kalen
January 20th 11:00 AM to 12:30PM
The cost for this class is $10.00
Come and enjoy making a rose(s) or a shirt(s) made of bills or paper.
Step by step instruction from start to finish on how to make a rose out of dollars or a shirt out of a dollar. If you would like your item made of bills, you must provide your own bills. The rose takes 5 one-dollar bills, and the shirt takes 1 dollar bill. This would be a classy gift idea.
All supplies are included except the dollar bills.
Alcohol Ink:
Date: January 27th
Time: 11AM – 1PM Central
Location: 214 East Howard St in Hibbing
Price: Members: $20,00 / Non-Members: $30.00
Relax and enjoy making remarkable art using alcohol ink. These
step by step instructions from Clara and Kalen will lead you to create a stunning piece of art. We will be using a tile or special paper. This special paper can be used in making a card.
All supplies are included!
Age to Age sponsored Woodburning with Karen
Date: January 29th
Time: 1PM - 3PM
Location: 214 East Howard St in Hibbing
Price: $10.00
Come and learn how to do woodburning. We will be burning a picture of adorable chickadees on a branch with pinecones.
Approximately a 5x5 piece of wood wall-hanging.
Limited spaces so please sign up as soon as you can.
All supplies are included!
You can reach the Borealis Art Guild at 218-263-8482, 214 East Howard Street, Hibbing MN 55746
Stained Glass and Wood Carving are at our studio located at 1901 7th Avenue East in Hibbing MN 55746
