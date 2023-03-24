Collage artist Karlyn Berg of Balsam made the trip to the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids recently, and she says the exhibit “Keystone Characters” there is worth seeing. Artist Layl McDill has created vibrant sculptures made from polymer clay and found objects, in sizes ranging from show-stopping large to downright tiny.

“Really, you have to do yourself a favor and stay longer and look at the detail because that’s where you really see the work that she does,” Berg said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments