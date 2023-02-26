HIBBING—Rock Ridge, Mesabi East and Hibbing all hit the jackpot at the Section 6A Swimming and Diving finals held at the Hibbing High School Pool Saturday.
The Wolverines, Giants and Bluejackets all got swimmers to state, which will begin Thursday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota next Thursday.
Rock Ridge got swimmers in 11 of the 12 events; Mesabi East in seven of the 11 events; and Hibbing in seven of the 11 events.
It was a good day for the area teams.
The Wolverines won five of the events with Gunnar George taking the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Gabe Aagenese in the 100 breaststroke; Bodi George, Aagenes, Gunnar George and Nate Spiering in the 200 medley relay; Spiering, John Kendall, George and George in the 400 freestyle relay.
Also making it to state were AJ Hultman in the 200 freestyle (third); Bodi George in the 200 individual medley (second); Aagenes in diving (third); Aagenes, Luke Hecimovich, Kendall and Aiden Bird in the 200 freestyle relay (third); and Bodi George in the 100 backstroke (third).
“Time-wise, we got a fantastic response,” Rock Ridge coach Perry Brown said. “We had good times on Thursday, and faster times today. That’s hard to do. We had some kids that were almost the same as they were on Thursday, but just a little over.
“We were hoping that they were going to be tough in the relays, and they were. We have contestants in 11 of the 12 events that we’re sending somebody to the state meet in. It’s hard to say that you’re not satisfied with that. I am satisfied. It was a fantastic meet.”
Mesabi East got first-place finishes from Cole Layman in the 200 individual medley; and Carter Steele in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke
Layman was third in the 100 butterfly; Mason Williams was third in the 100 freestyle; Alex Leete was second in the 500 freestyle; Williams, Layman, Isak Schroeder and Steele were second in the 200 freestyle relay; Williams, Layman, Leete and Sthieele were second in the 400 freestyle relay.
“They swam their hearts out,” Mesabi East coach Terry Layman said. “That’s what I look for. I always think there’s more, but that’s what a good coach does. I got several individuals to state. Sometimes, you’re lucky to get one. I’ve got four going.
“I’m hoping to get more out of them at the state meet. Some of them had a couple of swims in a row that didn’t work out as well because they were tired. They won’t have that at the state meet. They did well.”
Hibbing did get one win on the day, Luke Pocquette, Mathew Philips, Ben Riipinen and Ben Philips in the 200 freestyle relay.
Also advancing were the 200 medley relay team of Wylie Stenson, Riipinen, Ben Philips and Pocquette (second); Mathew Philips in the 200 individual medley (third); Ben Philips in the 50 freestyle (second) and 100 butterfly (second); Pocquette in the 50 freestyle (third); Tyler Fosso in diving (second); Cole Hughes in diving (fourth); and Pocquette and Riipinen in the 100 breaststroke (tied for second).
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano wasn’t sure about his teams’ mentality going into the event, but they showed a lot of character during prelims and finals.
“I was uncertain,” Veneziano said. “You have to have faith in our system, the same system that has served us well for the last seven or eight years. They picked a perfect time to gel as a team, come together and hit it hard.
“A lot of teams, too often, have adversity through the season and it doesn’t come together. They get to a playoff situation, and they don’t put it together. Some do. Some don’t. These guys, in a heartbeat, flipped it for prelims and continued to build it for the finals.”
In the team events, Grand Rapids, as expected, won the meet with 466 points.
The true battle was for second, third and fourth between the Giants, Wolverines and Bluejackets.
When everything was said and done, Hibbing finished second with 411 points. Rock Ridge was third at 398.5, Mesabi East fourth 360, Proctor/Esko 149.5; International Falls 95 and Chisholm 85.
“Since Wednesday when the psych sheet for prelims came out, we score it the way it’s seeded at the time,” Veneziano said. “Not that that matters to anything, but if we hypothetically score it the way it’s seeded, we were a clear fourth place in this field of teams.
“After prelims, we had taken the jump to third place, and we needed to make up 16 points today. In order to get second, we needed to make up 16 points, whether our swims went up, or their (Rock Ridge) swims went down.”
Hibbing went up 22 points from its prelim seeds.
“I’m pleased with the guys,” Veneziano said. “A lot of times this year, we didn’t shine as a team in a whole lot of our meets. We struggled a lot. Half of the team would do well, while the other half would struggle. There were even some meets where a majority of the team struggled.
“We stayed the course. These guys started getting some confidence and some emotional energy. It showed up in prelims. They came together as a team. They were hitting as a solid unit on Thursday. Not only did we take a giant step on Thursday, we took another giant step today.”
The Thunderhawks got first-place finishes from Joe Loney in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; and Aydin Aultman in diving.
Section 6A Swimming and Diving finals.
Team: 1. Grand Rapids 466; 2. Hibbing 411; 3. Rock Ridge 398.5; 4. Mesabi East 360; 5. Proctor/Esko 149.5; 6. International Falls 95; 7. Chisholm 85.
Individuals:
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Gage Aagenes, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:40.11; 2. Hibbing (Wylie Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Luke Pocquette), 1:41.22; 3. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Sam Barton, Williams Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:46.35; 4. Mesabi East (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:48.66; 5. Proctor/Esko (Aiden Gallagher, Garek Plinski, Seth Sushoreba, Connor Graves), 1:59.13. 6. Chisholm (Calvin Wangensteen, Brent Dragony, Nathan Splinter, Dillon Splinter), 2:15.91.
200 freestyle—1. Joe Loney, GR, 1:55.93; 2. Casper, GR, 1:56.38; 3. AJ Hultman, RR, 1:56.54; 4. Leete, ME, 1:58.83; 5. Max Connelly, GR, 1:02.63; 6. Alex Hanegmon, H, 2:03.35; 7. Tye Hiltunen, RR, 2:07,.09; 8. Ben Zollar 2:09.36.
200 individual medley — 1. Cole Layman, ME, 2:06.98; 2. Bodi George, RR, 2:12.55; 3. Mathew Philips, H, 2:14.56; 4. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 2:17.69; 5. Baker, ME, 2:19.42; 6. Barton, GR, 2:19.87; 7. Jacob Gundry, PE, 2:21.94; 8. Leif Wyland, GR,m 2:22.26.
50 freestyle — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 21.66; 2. Ben Philips, H, 22;08; 3. Luke Pocquette, H, 22.50; 4. Spiering, RR, 22.62; 5. Mason Williams, ME, 22.68; 6. Schroeder, ME, 23.07; 7. Palecek, GR, 23.53; 8. Aiden Bird, RR, 23.57.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 396.90; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 381.95; 3. Aagenes, RR, 330.65; 4. Cole Hughes, H, 308.65; 5. David Aultman, GR, 295.80; 6. Aiden Johnson, ME, 273.50; 7. Dylan Aultman, GR, 196.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 51.67Q; 2. Ben Philips, H, 53.72Q; 3. Layman, ME, 57.32; 4. Skaudis, GR, 58.16; 5. Gundry, PE, 1:02.20; 6. Barton, GR, 1:02.66; 7. Hanegmon, H, 1:03.15; 8. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:05.06.
100 freestyle — 1. Steele, ME, 48.15Q; 2. Spiering, RR, 49.72Q; 3. Williams, ME, 50.32; 4. (tie) Riipinen, H, Kendall, RR, 52.65; 6. Casper, GR, 52.70; 7. Schroeder, ME, 53.98; 8. Christian Massich, H, 56.48.
500 freestyle — 1. Loney, GR, 5:20.53; 2. Leete, ME, 5:25.09; 3. Wyland, GR, 5:25.64; 4. Stenson, H, 5:31.96; 5. Connelly, GR, 5:32.76; 6. Feldt, ME, 5:32.91; 7. Hultman, RR, 5:33.92; 8. Ranta, H, 6:13.82.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Pocquette, Mathew Philips, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips), 1;29.88Q; 2. Mesabi East (Williams, Layman, Schroeder, Steele), 1:31.13; 3. Rock Ridge (Aagenes, Hecimovich, Kendall, Bird), 1:33.95; 4. International Falls (Joshua Wherley, Trygg Hemstad, Wyatt Jantzen, Brendyn Scholler), 1:39.25; 5. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, Kasey Cowen, Wyland, Loney), 1:41.46; 6. Proctor/Esko (Gundry, Plinski, Nathan Abramson, Seth Sushoreba), 1:49.83; 7. Chisholm (Samuel Zancauske, Dillon Splinter, Pace Yukich, Nathan Splinter), 1:51.28.
100 backstroke — 1. Steele, ME, 55.34Q; 2. Palecek, GR, 58.20; 3. Bodi George, RR, 58.72; 4. Mathew Philips, H, 1:00.41; 5. Baker, ME, 1:01.37; 6. Stenson, H, 1:01.77; 7. Skaudis, GR, 1:04.25; 8. Hiltunen, RR, 1:05.97.
100 breaststroke — 1. Aagenes, RR, 1:04.42; 2. (tie) Pocquette, H, Riipinen, H, 1:04.56; 4. Hecimovich, RR, 1:04.57; 5. Bird, RR, 1:05.90; 6. Barton, GR, 1:09.25; 7. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:09.34; 8. Wherley, IF, 1:09.81.
400 freestyle relay—1. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Kendall, Bodi George, Gunnar George), 3;2329Q; 2. Mesabi East (Layman, Williams, Leete, Steele), 3:28.95; 3. Grand Rapids (Casper, Skaudis, Loney, Palecek), 3:34.89; 4. Hibbing (Massich, Hanegmon, Stenson, Mathew Philips), 3:39.98; 5. Proctor/Esko (Gundry, Graves, Levin Raisanen, Seth Sushoreba), 3:58.31; 6. International Falls (Brendyn Scholler, Connor Tomczak, Jantzen, Wherley), 4:01.41; 7. Chisholm (Nathan Splinter, Dillon Splinter, Wangensteen, Zancauske), 4:18.08.
