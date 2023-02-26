HIBBING—Rock Ridge, Mesabi East and Hibbing all hit the jackpot at the Section 6A Swimming and Diving finals held at the Hibbing High School Pool Saturday.

The Wolverines, Giants and Bluejackets all got swimmers to state, which will begin Thursday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota next Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments