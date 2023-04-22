Arbutus, the trailing treasure of spring

A long-ago bouquet of arbutus.

 LINDA TYSSEN

A long time ago, Mother liked to tell the story of the spring she picked the first arbutus on April 10.

She marveled at finding the trailing treasure so early. She wouldn’t be so fortunate this year. Today is April 17, and several inches of heavy water-laden snow blanketed the ground yesterday. We can hope it will bid farewell soon, but I hear more might be paying an unwelcome visit. The official forecast from the National Weather Service in Duluth: Another Messy System Wed-Fri.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments