Arbutus, the trailing treasure of spring

A long time ago, Mother liked to tell the story of the spring she picked the first arbutus on April 10.
She marveled at finding the trailing treasure so early. She wouldn’t be so fortunate this year. Today is April 17, and several inches of heavy water-laden snow blanketed the ground yesterday. We can hope it will bid farewell soon, but I hear more might be paying an unwelcome visit. The official forecast from the National Weather Service in Duluth: Another Messy System Wed-Fri.
Mother loved observing the land of the old homeplace in Lakeland that she and my father had bought in 1946 with the money earned by trapping beaver, mink and muskrat and selling the pelts. On the abstract of the 200-plus acre tract of land, the name was Arbutus Ridge. Two log cabins were on the property, and one of them became the family home for Tom and Ailie Lampsa and their son Tommy, 14 years my senior. I would come along a year after they moved to Lakeland from Kinross, a community outside of Mountain Iron, and their son Larry would be born five years after that.
Mother was fascinated by the arbutus, and she picked them carefully, removing the brown leaves that had been replaced by spring green. For those not familiar with the trailing arbutus, here is information written a while back “on the elusive fragrant flower of spring. I say elusive because they’re not easy to find beneath the fallen pine needles. They grow in the same sandy soil as the pines, spruce, and balsam we had in Lakeland.”
The scientific name is epigaea repens, called the mayflower or trailing arbutus, a low, spreading shrub. The plant is slow-growing and prefers moist, shady habitats. Its stems are woody, and the leafy twigs are covered in rust-colored hairs. The leaves are oval-shaped and evergreen. The flowers are pale pink to nearly white and very fragrant and borne in clusters at the ends of the branches. The genus name Epigaea, meaning “upon the earth”, refers to this species’ sprawling growth habit. It’s the floral emblem of Nova Scotia and Massachusetts.
Mother loved to share the beloved arbutus flowers with others. She sent to me when I lived in Cold Spring, Minnesota, a bouquet wrapped in moistened paper towels and a plastic bag. I remember opening the box and breathing in the fragrance, and each evening the flowers in a little green crockery pot would spend the night in the refrigerator. I’d hope they would last longer that way.
Every spring Mother would tell the story of Anna “Mugga” Aase and the arbutus. Mugga lived in Lakeland with the Biondich family: Mugga’s daughter Dorothy, Dorothy’s husband Milan “Bosch” Biondich and their five daughters Kathy, Phyllis, Bonnie, Sherry, and Donna.
How Mugga enjoyed when my mother would come by with her gift of spring, picked from the same spot each year! They would have coffee together, and the Biondich home would be filled with friendly laughter and chatter. Mugga, born at the end of the 19th century, lived to a fine old age. Mother told me when Mugga died, Mugga’s arbutus patch never bloomed again.
And all these years later, I can still remember the jasmine-like fragrance of the trailing treasure arbutus.
