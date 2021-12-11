Voices of Reason will perform a mix of serious and popular music for the celebration of Christmas. Included will be favorites from the distant past such as “Deck the Hall” and “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming”, three contemporary carols by Alfred Burt, the John Rutter favorite “The Very Best Time of Year” and special arrangements from the not-so-distant past of “Sleigh Ride”, “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”, “The Christmas Song” made famous by Mel Torme, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” and a wonderful arrangement by Anita Kerr of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”.
Voices of Reason has been performing choral concerts since 2007. Like so many musical organizations, VOR was silenced by the Covid 19 shutdown and is so excited to be performing again.
Each year VOR presents a Christmas Concert and a Spring Concert. The nineteen voice ensemble began preparing for this program in the fall. Accompaniment for the choir will be provided by Lanae Ronchetti on piano, Joe Wivoda on bass and Thom Huyck on drums, all under the direction of Roy Berg.
The concert is free and all are welcome to attend.
The performances will take place on Friday, December 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 at 3 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 501 E 23rd St, Hibbing, MN. Be sure and add this concert to your Christmas list and give yourself a ‘special’ treat.
