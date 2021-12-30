During the week of Dec. 19 –25, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service 74 times. 66 were medical related and eight were fire. The fire calls varied from multiple vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide incidents, a building fire, smoke in a structure incident, excessive heat and suppression systems alarming, both commercial and residential. Of the medical calls, 15 were medical transports and 51 were 911 emergency calls. The 911 calls brought us all over the East Range. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, Northern Pines, Fairview range Medical Center, Cook Hospital, landing zones for air medical transport and Duluth Hospitals for emergent care. The transfers brought us once to Essentia Northern Pines and the remaining were out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were taken to Duluth and Metro hospitals, as well as surrounding nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Other than COVID like symptoms, chest pain was a common call during this last week. Please remember to not over do it while shoveling. Pace yourself. Most importantly, if you are having chest pain, do not just chalk it up to indigestion and please do not go take a nap. Heart attacks can present in a variety of ways. Following the onset of a heart attack, irreversible heart muscle damage occurs every second. Call 911 at the onset of symptoms. If it turns out to be indigestion, you now have peace of mind. If it indeed is a cardiac issue, you will minimize the irreversible damage. During this week, we performed 98 medical procedures, 100 treatments and administered 83 medications.
When is ice safe?
There really is no sure answer. You can't judge the strength of ice just by its appearance, age, thickness, temperature, or whether or not the ice is covered with snow. Strength is based on all these factors — plus the depth of water under the ice, size of the water body, water chemistry and currents, the distribution of the load on the ice, and local climatic conditions. Simply put, please do not guess or assume.
There is ice on the lakes! The Virginia Fire department would like everyone to be careful when on the ice. Below are some tips from the MN DNR on general Ice safety.
Check for known thin ice areas with a local resort or bait shop.
Test the thickness yourself using an ice chisel, ice auger or even a cordless 1/4 inch drill with a long bit.
Refrain from driving on ice whenever possible.
If you must drive a vehicle, be prepared to leave it in a hurry — keep windows down and have a simple emergency plan of action you have discussed with your passengers.
Stay away from alcoholic beverages.
Even "just a couple of beers" are enough to cause a careless error in judgment that could cost you your life. And contrary to common belief, alcohol actually makes you colder rather than warming you up.
Don't "overdrive" your snowmobile's headlight.
At even 30 miles per hour, it can take a much longer distance to stop on ice than your headlight shines. Many fatal snowmobile through-the-ice accidents occur because the machine was traveling too fast for the operator to stop when the headlamp illuminated the hole in the ice.
Wear a life vest under your winter gear.
Or wear one of the new flotation snowmobile suits. And it's a good idea to carry a pair of ice picks that may be homemade or purchased from most well stocked sporting goods stores that cater to winter anglers. It's amazing how difficult it can be to pull yourself back onto the surface of unbroken but wet and slippery ice while wearing a snowmobile suit weighted down with 60 lbs of water. The ice picks really help pulling yourself back onto solid ice. CAUTION: Do NOT wear a flotation device when traveling across the ice in an enclosed vehicle!
UNDER 4" - STAY OFF
4" - Ice fishing or other activities on foot
5" - 7" - Snowmobile or ATV
8" - 12" - Car or small pickup
12" - 15" - Medium truck
