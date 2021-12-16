Fire Calls
During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service 88 times. 78 were medical calls and 10 were fire/rescue calls. The fire calls varied from multiple vehicle collisions, commercial and residential smoke and carbon monoxide alarm activations, and two building fires quickly extinguished. Great work everyone! Of the medical calls, 16 were medical transfers and 62 were 911 emergencies. The transfers brought us to Cook Hospital and Fairview Range Medical Center once each. The remaining were out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to Duluth and Metro Hospitals for further specialty care. The local EMS calls brought us all over the Range. These patients were transported to air medical landing zones, Cook Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital, Fairview Range Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary’s and Virginia. We performed 87 medical procedures, 106 treatments and administered 81 medications. Our most common reason for being dispatched was not a close race at all, it was positive COVID cases. I know we all are well beyond COVID fatigue, but please follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC and MN Dept. of Health the best you can. The most minor of inconveniences to you might make a world of difference to your neighbor, or stranger in the grocery store.
Calendar Parking
We would like to briefly address the calendar parking in our area. Please be mindful of this. I know it’s not fun to brave the cold and shovel out your vehicle. When vehicles are on both sides of the street however, it is nearly impossible for us to maneuver our fire apparatus, ambulances and VPD squad cars. This results in delays for those who called and need emergent assistance or are trapped in a blaze. As little as a two-minute delay can be catastrophic when seconds count. Thank you.
Extension Cords
Not enough cord for your lamp or radio to reach the nearest outlet? Sifting through the junk drawer for an extension cord? This may not be a good idea. Extension cords can be very helpful in delivering power right where we need it. However, regardless of the gauge or rating of the cord, an extension cord is a temporary solution, and is not meant to be used as a long-term extension of your household’s electrical system.
Using extension cords properly is critical to your safety. With continuous use over time, an extension cord can rapidly deteriorate, creating a potentially dangerous electric shock or fire hazard. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) offers the following tips for staying safe from electric shock and electrical fires:
• Do not overload extension cords or allow them to run through water or snow on the ground.
• Do not substitute extension cords for permanent wiring.
• Do not run through walls, doorways, ceilings or floors. If cord is covered, heat cannot escape, which may result in a fire hazard.
• Do not use an extension cord for more than one appliance.
• A heavy reliance on extension cords is an indication that you have too few outlets to address your needs. Have additional outlets installed where you need them.
• Multiple plug outlets must be plugged directly into mounted electrical receptacles; they cannot be chained together.
• Make sure the extension cord or temporary power strip you use is rated for the products to be plugged in, and is marked for either indoor or outdoor use.
• The appliance or tool that you are using the cord with will have a wattage rating on it. Match this up with your extension cord, and do not use a cord that has a lower rating.
• Never use a cord that feels hot or is damaged in any way. Touching even a single exposed strand can give you an electric shock or burn.
• Never use three-prong plugs with outlets that only have two slots for the plug. Do not cut off the ground pin to force a fit. This defeats the purpose of a three-prong plug and could lead to an electrical shock. Never force a plug into an outlet if it doesn’t fit.
• Use extension cords with polarized and/or three-prong plugs. • Buy only cords approved by an independent testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ETL-SEMKO (ETL) or Canadian Standards Association (CSA).
