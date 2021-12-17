School Lunch Menus: Dec. 20 - Dec. 24 Dec 17, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hibbing Schools lunch menusMon. 20 - Fri. 24Monday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, Sweet potato confetti tots, Chilled peaches, Lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Mexican taco with fixings, Zesty salsa, Refried beans, Whole kernel corn, Fresh fruit, Lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Baked Italian hero sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, Lowfat milk choices, Bug bite graham crackersThursday: School not in SessionFriday: School not in Session—Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menusDec. 20-24Monday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Baked Italian hero sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crispy baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackersThursday: School is not in sessionFriday: School is not in session Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Trinity Ann Serich Mark Alen Lantz James “Jim” Hill John A. Briski Ralph Howard Harvey Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
