Hibbing Schools lunch menus

Mon. 20 - Fri. 24

Monday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, Sweet potato confetti tots, Chilled peaches, Lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco with fixings, Zesty salsa, Refried beans, Whole kernel corn, Fresh fruit, Lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Baked Italian hero sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, Lowfat milk choices, Bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: School not in Session

Friday: School not in Session

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus

Dec. 20-24

Monday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Baked Italian hero sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crispy baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

