Mountain Iron-Buhl High School First Quarter Honor Roll Dec 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grade 7Exemplary Honor RollMegan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Lindsey OlinA Honor RollCarson Block, Isabelle Brandenburger, Lance Ganyo, Carlie Henson, Grady Knapper, Shalen Mogensen, Anna Neyens, Brenna Tiedeman, Samantha WarwasB Honor RollAidan Akstulewicz, Izaiah Alto, Laurie Heinrich, Kaden Idso, Finley Isaacson, Lola Johnson, Carson Johnston, Jack Mitchell, Austin Nelson, Brayden Wainio—Grade 8A Honor RollMichael French, Jasper Helander, Ava LuukkonenB Honor RollTanner Banks, Sophia Gellerstedt, Kael Johnson, Logan Maras, Austin Nelson, Caitlyn Pederson, Chloie Saari, Aniyah Thomas—Grade 9A Honor RollShay Busch, Micaden Clines, Cassandra Dahl, Derik Dahl, Fred DuChamp, Emma Elias, Evangeline Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Alixandra Olin, Owen Stoltenburg, Bella TodayB Honor RollDylan Anderson, Justin Dircks, Mya Gallus, Kristina Goggleye, Colie Otto, Alec Perala, Cooper Salinas—Grade 10Exemplary Honor RollElizabeth Nelson, Kathleen Nelson, Hali Savela, Jersey YernatichA Honor RollLeighton Helander, Bailey Johnson, Bridget Nori, Spencer Sandberg, Jordan ZubichB Honor RollKeona Anderson, Victorea Anderson, Jackson Dunn, Kasi Gabel, Colton Gallus , Olivia Johnson, Gabrielle Lira, Jayden Lyons, Isabelle Mattson, Aidan Olivanti, Jordan Rautio, Audrey Simonson, Gracie Suomala, Damian Tapio, Brant Tiedeman, Vinny White—Grade 11Exemplary Honor RollAshley NiemiA Honor RollMason Clines, Nikolas Jesch, Taylor Stahl, Blayne Wainio, Asher ZubichB Honor RollNolan Campbell, Kaylee Chesser, Cody Erickson, Erika Goodrie, Carlos Hernandez, Joshua Homes, Kya Huewe, Travis Illies, Braylen Keith, Adrien Knapper,Alexander, Schneider, Alix Swanson—Grade 12A Honor RollMason Johnson, Taylor Jones, Maleah Milton, Peyton Sandberg, Braden TiedemanB Honor RollDominic Gundy, Ben Lind, Landon Ryan, Ian Villebrun, Hunter Weigel
