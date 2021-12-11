Grade 7

Exemplary Honor Roll

Megan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Lindsey Olin

A Honor Roll

Carson Block, Isabelle Brandenburger, Lance Ganyo, Carlie Henson, Grady Knapper, Shalen Mogensen, Anna Neyens, Brenna Tiedeman, Samantha Warwas

B Honor Roll

Aidan Akstulewicz, Izaiah Alto, Laurie Heinrich, Kaden Idso, Finley Isaacson, Lola Johnson, Carson Johnston, Jack Mitchell, Austin Nelson, Brayden Wainio

Grade 8

A Honor Roll

Michael French, Jasper Helander, Ava Luukkonen

B Honor Roll

Tanner Banks, Sophia Gellerstedt, Kael Johnson, Logan Maras, Austin Nelson, Caitlyn Pederson, Chloie Saari, Aniyah Thomas

Grade 9

A Honor Roll

Shay Busch, Micaden Clines, Cassandra Dahl, Derik Dahl, Fred DuChamp, Emma Elias, Evangeline Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Alixandra Olin, Owen Stoltenburg, Bella Today

B Honor Roll

Dylan Anderson, Justin Dircks, Mya Gallus, Kristina Goggleye, Colie Otto, Alec Perala, Cooper Salinas

Grade 10

Exemplary Honor Roll

Elizabeth Nelson, Kathleen Nelson, Hali Savela, Jersey Yernatich

A Honor Roll

Leighton Helander, Bailey Johnson, Bridget Nori, Spencer Sandberg, Jordan Zubich

B Honor Roll

Keona Anderson, Victorea Anderson, Jackson Dunn, Kasi Gabel, Colton Gallus , Olivia Johnson, Gabrielle Lira, Jayden Lyons, Isabelle Mattson, Aidan Olivanti, Jordan Rautio, Audrey Simonson, Gracie Suomala, Damian Tapio, Brant Tiedeman, Vinny White

Grade 11

Exemplary Honor Roll

Ashley Niemi

A Honor Roll

Mason Clines, Nikolas Jesch, Taylor Stahl, Blayne Wainio, Asher Zubich

B Honor Roll

Nolan Campbell, Kaylee Chesser, Cody Erickson, Erika Goodrie, Carlos Hernandez, Joshua Homes, Kya Huewe, Travis Illies, Braylen Keith, Adrien Knapper,Alexander, Schneider, Alix Swanson

Grade 12

A Honor Roll

Mason Johnson, Taylor Jones, Maleah Milton, Peyton Sandberg, Braden Tiedeman

B Honor Roll

Dominic Gundy, Ben Lind, Landon Ryan, Ian Villebrun, Hunter Weigel

