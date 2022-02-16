Mountain Iron-Buhl High School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll Feb 16, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grade 7Exemplary Honor RollMagan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Lindsey Olin, Samantha WarwasA Honor RollCarson Block, Lance Ganyo, Carlie Henson, Finley Isaacson, Grady Knapper, Brenna TiedemanB Honor RollAidan Akstulewicz, Izaiah Alto, Isabelle Brandenburger, Laurie Heinrich, Kaden Idso, Jack Mitchell, Shalen Mogensen, Austin Nelson, Anna Neyens, David Rusco, Brayden Wainio___Grade 8A Honor RollJasper HelanderB Honor RollNolan Akstulewicz, Tanner Banks, Michael French, Sophia Gellerstedt, Kael Johnson, Ava Luukkonen, Logan Maras, Austin Nelson, Caitlyn Pederson, Chloie Saari, Aniyah Thomas, Aalyah Webb___Grade 9Exemplary Honor RollEvangeline Johnson, Alixandra Olin, Bella TodayA Honor RollMicaden Clines, Cassandra Dahl, Derik Dahl, Fred DuChamp, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Alec Perala, Owen StoltenburgB Honor RollDylan Anderson, Natalie Bergman, Justin Dircks, Emma Ellis, Colie Otto, Luca Raymond, Kylee Renzaglia, Cooper Salinas___Grade 10Exemplary Honor RollElizabeth Nelson, Kathleen Nelson, Spencer Sandberg, Hali Savela, Jersey YernatichA Honor RollVictorea Anderson, Jackson Dunn, Bridget Nori, Damian Tapio, Jordan ZubichB Honor RollChase Anderson, Keona Anderson, Suzanne Aubrey, Kaylee Booth, Kasi Gabel, Colton Gallus, Leighton Helander, Bailey Johnson, Gabrielle Lira, Isabelle Mattson, Aidan Olivanti, Libby Overbye, Finley Ratliff, Jordan Rautio, Gracie Suomala, Brant Tiedeman, Vinny White___Grade 11A Honor RollMason Clines, Kya Huewe, Nikolas Jesch, Samuel Lokken, Ashley Niemi, Taylor Stahl, Blayne Wainio, Asher ZubichB Honor RollRiley Busch, Kaylee Chesser, Erika Goodrie, Joshua Homes, Travis Illies, Braylen Keith, Adrien Knapper, Andrea Salazar, Alexander Schneider, Logan Vlaisavljevich___Grade 12A Honor RollMason Johnson, Taylor Jones, Maleah Milton, Braden TiedemanB Honor RollNolan Dunn, Shane Geiger, Dominic Gundy, Cora Lien, Ben Lind, Landon Ryan, Peyton Sandberg, Ian Villebrun, Hunter Weigel Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
