 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mountain Iron-Buhl High School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

  • 0

Grade 7

Exemplary Honor Roll

Magan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Lindsey Olin, Samantha Warwas

A Honor Roll

Carson Block, Lance Ganyo, Carlie Henson, Finley Isaacson, Grady Knapper, Brenna Tiedeman

B Honor Roll

Aidan Akstulewicz, Izaiah Alto, Isabelle Brandenburger, Laurie Heinrich, Kaden Idso, Jack Mitchell, Shalen Mogensen, Austin Nelson, Anna Neyens, David Rusco, Brayden Wainio

___

Grade 8

A Honor Roll

Jasper Helander

B Honor Roll

Nolan Akstulewicz, Tanner Banks, Michael French, Sophia Gellerstedt, Kael Johnson, Ava Luukkonen, Logan Maras, Austin Nelson, Caitlyn Pederson, Chloie Saari, Aniyah Thomas, Aalyah Webb

___

Grade 9

Exemplary Honor Roll

Evangeline Johnson, Alixandra Olin, Bella Today

A Honor Roll

Micaden Clines, Cassandra Dahl, Derik Dahl, Fred DuChamp, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Alec Perala, Owen Stoltenburg

B Honor Roll

Dylan Anderson, Natalie Bergman, Justin Dircks, Emma Ellis, Colie Otto, Luca Raymond, Kylee Renzaglia, Cooper Salinas

___

Grade 10

Exemplary Honor Roll

Elizabeth Nelson, Kathleen Nelson, Spencer Sandberg, Hali Savela, Jersey Yernatich

A Honor Roll

Victorea Anderson, Jackson Dunn, Bridget Nori, Damian Tapio, Jordan Zubich

B Honor Roll

Chase Anderson, Keona Anderson, Suzanne Aubrey, Kaylee Booth, Kasi Gabel, Colton Gallus, Leighton Helander, Bailey Johnson, Gabrielle Lira, Isabelle Mattson, Aidan Olivanti, Libby Overbye, Finley Ratliff, Jordan Rautio, Gracie Suomala, Brant Tiedeman, Vinny White

___

Grade 11

A Honor Roll

Mason Clines, Kya Huewe, Nikolas Jesch, Samuel Lokken, Ashley Niemi, Taylor Stahl, Blayne Wainio, Asher Zubich

B Honor Roll

Riley Busch, Kaylee Chesser, Erika Goodrie, Joshua Homes, Travis Illies, Braylen Keith, Adrien Knapper, Andrea Salazar, Alexander Schneider, Logan Vlaisavljevich

___

Grade 12

A Honor Roll

Mason Johnson, Taylor Jones, Maleah Milton, Braden Tiedeman

B Honor Roll

Nolan Dunn, Shane Geiger, Dominic Gundy, Cora Lien, Ben Lind, Landon Ryan, Peyton Sandberg, Ian Villebrun, Hunter Weigel

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK