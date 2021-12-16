CULVER TOWNSHIP — Level three predatory offender Daniel Joseph Kludt, 61, will be moving to the Culver Township area on Monday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Kludt, at the age of 37, engaged in sexual contact against three known male children, the Sheriff’s Office news release said. Contact included sexual touching. Kludt took advantage of one male’s vulnerable state to gain compliance. Kludt also has a history of possessing child sex abuse images, the release states.
Kludt is a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statutes. This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Kludt will be supervised by Arrowhead Regional Corrections agents.
Culver Township residents and community members who have any questions, or would like to discuss this matter further are asked to call Sgt. Eric Sathers at 218-336-4311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.