With many people planning ahead for summer vacation and trips to enjoy the outdoor beauty and recreation opportunities of northern Minnesota, the St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department reminds property owners that a permit is required to rent out their property on a short term basis. Property owners are encouraged to apply soon in order to have the proper approval needed before booking summer rentals.

Information on the permit process and the required standards for septic, parking and insurance requirements can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/str or by contacting St. Louis County Planning at 218-749-7103 or LandUseInfo@stlouiscountymn.gov.

The St. Louis County Board approved rules in 2020 allowing for short term rentals within the county but requiring a permit. This allows for regulation to protect the safety of visitors and rights of neighboring property owners, while also preserving the character of residential areas.

A number of St. Louis County services play a role in the short term rental market, including property classification, land use administration, solid waste, and on-site sewage treatment compliance. In addition to the county permit, short term rentals must also contact the Minnesota Department of Health regarding State Lodging License requirements.

These short term rental rules apply to any areas where St. Louis County is the zoning authority. The County's ordinance does not impact short term rental properties within cities because these municipalities administer their own zoning ordinance. Additionally, the townships of Duluth, Gnesen, Lakewood, and Midway administer their own local zoning.

