BALKAN TOWNSHIP—The next Balkan pancake feed fundraiser is from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Balkan Community Center.
Come and join us for all you can eat pancakes, with sausage, milk, juice and coffee.
Cost is still only $5.00 for adults and kids under five-years-old are free.
Chisholm Senior Citizen Center News
CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Senior Citizen Center will be having a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the center.
The menu consists of boiled dinner, ham salad sandwiches, and dessert. The cost is a current membership and $8.
Please call 218-254-7926 to reserve your place.
Piano recital to be held
HIBBING—The piano and organ students of Vicki Gornick will be presenting their 46th annual spring recital at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. A reception is to follow, and the public is welcome.
Performers for the first half of the program include: Allie Danks, Hayden Erickson, Sam Hardy (piano and organ), Tristen Holewa, Abbey Martin, Mara McDonald, Londyn Nelson, Patrick Nelson, Geno Ongaro, Hudson Roche, Tommy Ruper and Ben Thompson. The second part of the concert will feature Charlie Thompson performing various pieces for his senior recital. Unable to perform at this year’s recital are Taylor Norenberg, Jarrett Zupetz and Malin Zupetz. Awards and Gold Cups will be presented following the senior recital portion of the program.
Senior class pizza fundraiser
CHISHOLM—The Chisholm High School Senior Class is conducting a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the dining room at Jim’s Sports Club.
Pizza will be available by the slice, or whole pie.
Eastern Star to conduct meeting
HIBBING—Mesaba Chapter 211 Order of the Eastern Star of Hibbing will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Hibbing Masonic Temple. Brenda Peterson, worthy matron, will preside over the business session. Colleen Nardone will bring goodies. All members from former Iron Range chapters and Northern Minnesota are encouraged to attend for a time of fellowship For any questions about the organization, contact Brenda at 218-885-1688.
Memorial Day ceremony set
CHISHOLM—American Legion Press-Lloyd Post 247 of Chisholm is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm. In case of rain the ceremony will be moved indoors at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center.
