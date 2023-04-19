If you have a computer, tablet or Smart Phone, you can take a defensive driving refresher course from the comfort of your own home.
This course is four drivers 55 and older who have already completed a beginner’s defensive driving course and want to continue receiving the discount on their insurance.
The class is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Cost is $14 per person.
To preregister, call 218-750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com. Classes fill up fast, so advanced registration is required.
Alzheimer’s Association support group to meet
HIBBING—The Alzheimer’s Association support group will meet on Tuesday, April 25th. These meetings are held at Sammys Pizza, 106 East Howard Street, Hibbing, in the back meeting room. Meeting hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This memory loss support group provides free, educational support from co-members and facilitators about the challenges in being a family caregiver for loved ones who have dementia. Group participants are responsible for their lunch cost only. For more information, call Lynne at 218-244-2180.
Balkan Pancake Breakfast fundraiser
BALKAN TOWNSHIP—The first pancake breakfast of the season is from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Balkan Community Center. All the pancakes you can eat, along with sausage, milk, juice and coffee are served. Price remains at $5 per person. Kids under five-years-old eat for free.Come out and visit with your friends at the Balkan Community Center, 5524 Hwy. 73, Chisholm.
