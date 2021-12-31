Theresa Lastovich, of Chisholm, officially announced Thursday that she intends to run for U.S. Congress, representing the 8th District of Minnesota.
Officials from the democratic candidate’s election team announced via email that Lastovich
will declare her intention publicly at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7th, 2021 at the foot of the Iron Man Memorial in Chisholm.
Her campaign will hold a second public event at 5 p.m. the same day at Wild State Cider in Duluth, MN at 5 PM the same day.
Time for questions and public comment after an official statement will be available.
"I am choosing to run because people need lasting opportunities in our district, and someone needs to fight for them," Lastovich said in a statement.
According to a story by KBJR News, Lastovich is a freelance scholarly journal editor and researcher, with a background in PPE Development and wearable design. She has also worked for Target and 3M.
Lastovich will challenge incumbent republican Rep. Pete Stauber, a former Duluth Police Officer, who is in the middle of his second term.
According to the news release, Lastovich said the top three important issues that 8th District sees are education, infrastructure, and healthcare.
More information on her campaign and fundraising is at www.lastovichforcongress.com, where it says she is a daughter, an aunt, a union worker, a student, a survivor, and activist and an advocate, as well as the daughter of an “iron ore miner with five generations of Iron Range ore miners in her family: many of them are currently working in these mines.
Stauber, who was first elected in 2018, and reelected in 2020 by a 19-point margin, has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election.
However, according to state records and media reports he filed his statement of candidacy for 2022 in July and has already raised at least $1 million for the campaign, with $740,000 cash on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission.
