Hayden J. Shaleen

Bethany and Michael Shaleen Jr. of Eveleth, along with big brother, BillyJoe, are proud to announce the birth of their son and little brother, Hayden J. Shaleen, born on March 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Birthing Center in Duluth. Hayden weighed 4 lbs. 1 oz. and was 15 3/4 inches at birth.

