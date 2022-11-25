All-Section 7A team is released

HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls swimming team had five individuals named to the Section 7A All-Section Team for 2022.
Those Bluejackets selected were Ella Kalisch, Geli Stenson, Madison St. George, Macie Emerson and Emery Maki.
They are joined on the team by Alyssa Jackson, Selah Smith, Chloe Petersen, Makenzie Mustar, Ella Albrecht, Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi and Nevaeh Hoard of Grand Rapids; Lily Tedrick of Northeast Range/Ely; Anna Heinonen, Mia Stark, Amelia Kober and Hailey Pechonick of Rock Ridge; Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets, Mae Layman and Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East; Jillian Bilben of International Falls; Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm; Hannah Sandman, Julia Peterson and Megan Chopskie of Cloquet/Esko/cCarlton; Norah Gunderson and Ava Niksich of Proctor/Hermantown; Liv Christner and Elly Blazevic of Duluth Denfeld; and Livia Dugas and Maddy Bjornstad of Two Harbors/Silver Bay.
Grand Rapids won the 7A title, with Hibbing placing second.
Academic Gold Standard went to Cloquet/Esko/Carlton at 3.88; Hibbing at 3:83; and Northeast Range/Ely 3,.82.
Academic Silver Standards went to Mesabi East 3.74; Grand Rapids 3.69; Chisholm 3.62; International Falls 3.62; Two Harbors/Silver Bay 3.62; and Proctor/Hermantown 3.58.
The Swimming Coach of the Year was Cheri DeBeltz of Northeast Range/Ely; Lyn Gulbranson of Northeast Range/Ely was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Diving Coaches of the Year were Taylor Stish of Duluth Denfeld and Dave Setnicker of Mesabi East.
The Swimmer of the Year was Verke, and the Diver of the Year was Mustar.
