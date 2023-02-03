CHISHOLM—Six local libraries are hosting free adult painting clubs with a focus on acrylic and water-miscible oil paint.
Amy Lucas-Peroceski, a teaching artist from 321 Art Studio in Chisholm, is leading the clubs and plans to display two paintings at each location in advance of the clubs’ startup dates.
Painting clubs are to be held in Hibbing, Virginia, Calumet, Bovey, Aurora and Ely with each club holding four, two-hour classes. The last half hour of the last session will be an exhibit party for participants to display their work.
At each session participants are given the choice of acrylic or water-miscible oil pant.
“Each time will have a different, simple follow along project that people can do, or they can work on their own projects,” Lucas-Peroceski said.
“Beginners may feel more comfortable following along,” she said.
At a similar program that she led last year Lucas-Peroceski said she found it rewarding to see participants grow as they went from beginner and gained confidence and became more comfortable with their art.
All materials are supplied for the sessions, but participants have the option of bringing their own supplies.
Lucas-Peroceski is a fiscal year 2023 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is made possible by the voters of
Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Dates and times for adult painting clubs are as follows:
Bovey Public Library: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28
Hibbing Public Library: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Feb. 15, 22, March 1, March 8
Calumet Public Library: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 6, 13, 20
Aurora Public Library: 1 to 3 p.m., March 7, 14, 21, 28
Ely Public Library: 1 to 3 p.m., March 22, 29, April 5, 12
Virginia Public Library: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 4, 11, 18, 25
While attendance is encouraged at all sessions, participants may attend whichever sessions they choose. Registration is necessary to ensure there are adequate supplies, and the number of participants may be limited depending on space.
