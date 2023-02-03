A creative outlet for adults

This is a sample of one of the projects Amy Lucas-Peroceski has planned for adult painting classes coming to area libraries. Participants may also work on their own projects.

 Submitted Photo

CHISHOLM—Six local libraries are hosting free adult painting clubs with a focus on acrylic and water-miscible oil paint.

Amy Lucas-Peroceski, a teaching artist from 321 Art Studio in Chisholm, is leading the clubs and plans to display two paintings at each location in advance of the clubs’ startup dates.

