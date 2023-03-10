july abernathy

Chisholm’s July Abernathy (24) goes up for a layup that put him at the 1,000-point milestone of his career against South Ridge in a Section 7A second-round contest Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

CHISHOLM—It was a big night for July Abernathy.

Not only did the Chisholm High School senior score 20 points to lead his team past South Ridge in a Section 7A second-round game, but he also hit the 1,000-point milestone in that 55-54 victory.

