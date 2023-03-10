CHISHOLM—It was a big night for July Abernathy.
Not only did the Chisholm High School senior score 20 points to lead his team past South Ridge in a Section 7A second-round game, but he also hit the 1,000-point milestone in that 55-54 victory.
CHISHOLM—It was a big night for July Abernathy.
Not only did the Chisholm High School senior score 20 points to lead his team past South Ridge in a Section 7A second-round game, but he also hit the 1,000-point milestone in that 55-54 victory.
Abernathy needed four points going into the game, and he was fouled on a 3-point attempt early in the game
Abernathy hit two-of-the-three free throws, leaving him two points short of the mark.
Was he thinking about it?
Not really because Abernathy is a team player more than anything else.
“I thought more about the win than anything,” Abernathy said. “We have more playoff wins, so all I’m worried about is the next game. It didn’t turn out that way. I got it this game, so that’s how it was.”
It took about seven more minutes before Abernathy would accomplish the feat.
He caught the ball in the paint, then went up uncontested for a layup with 9:22 showing on the clock.
At that moment, he joined a number of other Bluestreak players to have his name hanging on the wall.
With South Ridge’s Twin Towers of Austin Josephson and Slayton Stroschein, who both stand 6-feet-8-inches tall, manning the paint, Abernathy never thought his milestone basket would’ve been tougher to get.
“I thought it was too easy,” Abernathy said. “I was expecting something a little more challenging with those big guys. They played a good game, too. They had a good season.”
The game was stopped and that’s when Abernathy felt the effects of the feat.
“It hit me all at once,” Abernathy said. “It felt like one emotion just coming at me. Since my freshman year, it’s always been the goal. It took awhile, but we finally got there. It was a heck of a game.”
Chisholm coach Nick Milani said it couldn’t have happened to a better player, or person.
“It was special,” Milani said. “My first year in Chisholm, I was coaching the junior high when he was in the eighth-grade. A couple of years later, I moved up to the JV and the varsity level.
“I coached him in football the last three years, so I was happy to be a part of it with him, to do what I could do to encourage him, and help make him be the player he is today.
He deserves it. I don’t know if anyone else deserves it more than he does. It was special.”
Now that the feat is done, Abernathy only has one vision.
“Now it’s more about the future,” Abernathy said. “If we want to make it to the third or fourth round (of the playoffs), we have to earn it now. That’s what March is all about.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.