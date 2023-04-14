john aasand

John Aasand of Grafton, N.D., will hang up his 60-year curling career at the Last Chance International Bonspiel.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—Sixty years ago, John Aasand started his curling career.

He wanted to make a name for himself in the curling world, and Aasand, who is from Grafton, N.D., did just that, winning four North Dakota State Championships as a second for the Robert LaBonte Rink, and five more as a skip.

