HIBBING—Sixty years ago, John Aasand started his curling career.
He wanted to make a name for himself in the curling world, and Aasand, who is from Grafton, N.D., did just that, winning four North Dakota State Championships as a second for the Robert LaBonte Rink, and five more as a skip.
Aasand played in one World Championship, falling in the finals of that event, which was held in Germany by the Swiss Alps.
Aasand never got back to the Worlds, but curling was his entire life.
That life is coming to an end after the Last Chance Bonspiel when Aasand calls it quits at the tender age of 72.
His career started off innocently enough.
“I was 12-years-old in 1962, and my dad got me into the game,” Aasand said. “Back then, everybody did that. I’m probably one of the few people in Grafton that doesn’t know how to skate.
“I went the curling route.”
That route took Aasand to many places around the world, including Hibbing.
He remembers that time as if it happened only yesterday.
“I will always remember it,” Aasand said. “I was 18-years-old. I was in the Androy Hotel sitting and watching a small black-and-white TV with rabbit ears. It was the day that Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968.”
That’s where Aasand became acquainted with Bruce Roberts.
They developed a friendly rivalry over the years.
“When I first met Bruce, he was 23, and I was a young kid,” Aasand said. “Bruce was a competitor. He was a class act. He and I, our personalities were a lot alike. We went neck-and-neck with each other. We had a lot of respect for each other.”B
Being younger, Aasand followed Roberts around, heading west to Vancouver.
“He went out to Vancouver and lost the Scottish Cup, but he stayed out there and won the United States championship in Seattle with Fitzpatrick and a couple of guys from Seattle,” Aasand said. ““I followed him, and eventually, I started playing against him.”
Including one matchup when the National Playdowns were held in Hibbing in 1984.
“The largest crowd that ever watched a United States curling game was the finals in 1984, when our team played Bruce’s team in the Hibbing Arena,” Aasand said. “A total of 3,500 people watched the game.
“That was a treat. Joey Roberts made a great shot to the button to beat us in the 10th end. That was one of the greatest Nationals in 1984. The competition and the crowds were unbelievable, but it was a different game then, 20 years ago and today.”
Fortunately for Aasand, he had the opportunity to visit with Roberts 1 ½ years ago before he passed away on Dec. 30, 2022.
“He was in a retirement home,” Aasand said. “I was wearing a mask for COVID and stuff, and he says, ‘I don’t recognize you, but I know that voice.’ After I took the mask off, he said, ‘What in the heck are you doing here?’ I said, ‘I’ve come to visit you.’
“We talked for an hour-and-a-half, reminiscing over some great, great things.”
Aasand didn’t make it to the Worlds that time, but he did make it there once in his career, and it looked like his team had the championship sewn up.
It got taken away from his team due to an unusual circumstance.
The game was won, but one of Aasand’s teammates jumped in the air to celebrate. Canada ended up winning the title.
“He fell and kicked a rock closer to the button,” Aasand said. “Anybody that watched the game… I have a lot of Canadian friends, and there’s never been a Canadian that has said we didn’t win the World championship.
“We were only 21 years of age. We didn’t have anybody to tell us what to do.”
On the flight back, Aasand had a conversation with CBC broadcaster Don Chevrier.
‘He said, ‘You’re young. You’ll get back there again.’” Aasand said. “The next year we went back, and we were 8-0 at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, but something went sour there.
“Three other times I made the semifinal and finals in the Nationals. I lost in the finals of four United States Championships after that. I never made it back to the World Championship.”
Even so, curling has given Aasand so much gratifying and memorable times.
“Nobody has met better people and more people in Canada and the United States than I have because of curling,” Aasand said. “I like the camaraderie. There’s competition, then when you’re done, you go back and socialize.
“Everything goes back to status quo. The most gentlemanly, sportsmanlike and competitive people are in curling.
“You can play it until an older age. I’m 72 so that’s living proof of it. You meet so many good people.”
The only problem is that Father Time is undefeated when it comes time to hanging it up.
Aasand is in Father Times’ grip right now.
“There comes a time in your life when your mind never says, ‘You’re done,’ but your body tells you,” Aasand said. “Because of the stick, I’ve played longer. I could possibly curl more, but I’m not playing up to my standards.
“I’ll still support it. I’ve had my knees replaced. I got a second career once they made the stick, but I went about 10 years without playing. With the camaraderie, the game and the friendships, the things I’ve gotten over 60 years, it was hard to quit. There comes a time for everybody.”
Hanging it up at the Last Chance Bonspiel was the only way to go out.
“I woke up at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning in Phoenix, flew to Minneapolis, then took a 3 ½ hour drive here,” Aasand said. “We didn’t play well, but it was great to be back here. It’s been 32 years since I’ve been here.
“The last time I was here, I lost in the semifinals of the Olympics. This place is the most special place in the world. It’s where that historic game against Bruce took place. I wouldn’t have gotten on an airplane in Phoenix to come up here if it wasn’t for the memories of curling.”
