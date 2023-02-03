Luke Heikkila is back home.
Heikkila, who grew up in Palo, this week started as the new City of Aurora administrator.
“It’s a coming back for me,” Heikkila said, “It was just a natural fit to come back home.”
A 1997 graduate of Mesabi East High School where he was a three-sport student-athlete, Heikkila returns to Aurora with a wealth of experience in water and wastewater operations, public works, and city management.
As the East Range city of about 1,600 hopes to this summer go out for bids on a new $25 million joint water treatment plant with the Town of White, Heikkila will play a key role in moving the project ahead.
Heikkila holds several top-level “A” water and wastewater licenses, worked in Sauk Rapids, Minn. in wastewater management, in Aurora wastewater and public works positions, and in Two Harbors as superintendent of wastewater treatment.
Heikkila also holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
“We’re excited and fortunate to have Luke join our city team,” Doug Gregor, Aurora mayor said. “He’s got this impressive combination of knowledge and experience in water management systems from his city experience. He’s got a lot of energy and the depth of his experience is going to help the city.”
For Heikkila, returning to his East Range roots is a family affair.
“I have a daughter Jasmine who is a pitcher at Mesabi Range and a daughter Reese at Mesabi East,” Heikkila said. “I was driving an hour to Two Harbors, an hour to get home and then a half hour to see my daughters play. Two Harbors was a great place to work, but it was three hours of driving.”
Heikkila, a football, basketball and track athlete at Mesabi East, has continued to stay engaged in sports and a variety of other community-based activities.
He played football at Vermilion Community College and went on to coach youth softball, drive school bus, and officiate basketball.
He’s currently coaching 14U softball and is also a musical entertainer.
Two years ago, he built a home from scratch in Makinen.
Professionally, Heikkila has been a board director for the Minnesota Rural Water Association, a Blandin Community Leadership Program graduate and a participant in other professional associations.
He previously served on the City of Aurora Fire Department.
Heikkila said his father Curt, a former Iron Range miner, encouraged him to get into the water and wastewater field.
“Once I got to Vermilion, my dad suggested water and wastewater,” Heikkila said. “I interned in Aurora.”
Pardon the pun, but this week Heikkila got his feet wet in meetings with city employees.
Heikkila said his management style is to solicit input from employees on city decisions.
“I want to empower everybody to have a role, have input and have a say,” Heikkila said. “It’s about everybody being a part of it and creating a platform for everybody to have input, put ideas on the table and then pick the best of them.”
Heikkila said his job includes serving as a day-to-day “bridge” between city employees and the city council to keep everybody on the same page.
He’s also charged with knowing regional, state and federal funding sources for city projects.
A $12-$14 million wastewater treatment plant is also planned in Aurora.
That project could be bid next spring, he said.
Heikkila’s first week has been somewhat of a reunion.
“I’ve seen a lot of friendly faces,” Heikkila said. “There’s been a lot of people I recognize. It’s nice coming back and have all the connections with people.”
Gregor said Heikkila’s network of connections will be a plus to the city.
“He has an extensive established network of local, regional and state organizational acquaintances that will enable him to easily and effectively handle relations with our community and many partner public organizations,” Gregor said. “As the planned new East Range water system goes into construction and then operation, his water system operations and management experience will be a great asset.”
Gregor said the city is happy to have a native hometown resident on board.
“The council is fully on board and in working with him,” Gregor said. “In this day of transient employees, in any occupation, it’s encouraging that he’s going to stick with us and help the city grow. In many ways, this is more of a homecoming than a hire.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.