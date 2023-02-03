Lucas Heikkila

Aurora City Manager Lucas Heikkila stands next to the city’s logo in the Aurora City Hall Wednesday afternoon. Heikkila, who is an Aurora native, started in his new position Monday.

 Mark Sauer

Luke Heikkila is back home.

Heikkila, who grew up in Palo, this week started as the new City of Aurora administrator.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments