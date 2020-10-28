Why are you running for Congress
There are people dying in this country because they can’t afford their medical care. There are people who don’t know if they’ll be able to afford their prescription drugs this Friday. I have a fundamental belief that no one should die in the most prosperous country on earth because they can’t afford medications that cost pennies on the dollar to make.
I have advocated for lower healthcare and prescription drug costs ever since my brother and I were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as kids. I went door to door in Brainerd to raise money to fight the disease, then became the National Youth Advocate for the American Diabetes Association. I helped lead the effort to pass legislation to provide emergency insulin to those in need, organized bus trips to Canada to help those who couldn’t afford their medications buy them for a fraction of the price, and helped pass legislation to ensure that doctors -- not insurance agencies -- are the ones prescribing care for their patients.
As part of my advocacy I met with Congressman Stauber and begged him to help. I asked him to support legislation to lower the cost of lifesaving prescription medications, protect people with pre-existing conditions, and hold a round table here in the district with those who couldn’t afford their medications. He said he would, but he lied to my face. He voted five times against lowering the cost of prescription drugs then held a round table with his corporate donors instead of his constituents, all while taking tens of thousands of dollars from special interests that benefit from higher health care and insurance costs.
That’s why I decided to run for Congress. We need a member of Congress who will answer to the people of the 8th district, not their corporate donors.
How have past experiences prepared you for Congress
For two years, I worked with a group of volunteers to pass the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act to make insulin more accessible. On the Minnesota State Senate floor, we were up against teams of lobbyists hired by Big Pharma. These corporate lobbyists had the financial power to block this bill by influencing Senate Republican leadership with hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions. After the first year, their money was successful in blocking our bill. But we didn't give up. Eventually, with the help of press and media scrutiny, we put enough pressure on the Senate Republicans to pass the bill.
Even though corporate special interest groups like the ones I fought on the Minnesota State Senate floor have given my opponent’s campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars, I have pledged to never take contributions from corporate political action committees. I’ve seen firsthand the damage corporate money does to getting things done.
What people hate about politicians is that they promise you the world, then go to Washington and become someone different. My experiences advocating for better healthcare showed me exactly why this happens -- a broken campaign finance system. It’s because of my experiences that I rejected Corporate PAC money and I’ll never sell out to corporate interests like Congressman Pete Stauber has.
Congress is in the midst of a heavy partisan impasse, how will you help move past the gridlock in Washington to accomplish things? Feel free to provide examples of you have done this in past positions.
As a former Baxter City Councilor, I know that there aren’t Democrat or Republican potholes. There are just the potholes you need to fix. As a city councilor, I developed a long record of working with my conservative colleagues to get things done. Together, we got new infrastructure projects completed, a task Congress has long failed to accomplish. We rebuilt our roads and created new parks and trails. I also worked with the local hospital to improve mental health care for those in need. And I worked with the Police Chief to crack down on sex trafficking. By the end of my term, the city had even earned national recognition for its stewardship of the city finances.
I’m not going to Congress to fight for one side or the other. I’m going to Congress to make healthcare and prescription drugs more affordable. I’ve worked across the aisle before and will get things done for the people of Minnesota’s 8th district.
Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you help guide the US response to next congress.
The fundamental thing to understand is that there will be no return to normal until we beat this virus. That has to be top priority. Our economy won’t recover, our schools won’t go back to normal, there is no way to safely live with this virus.
We need universal, easy to access, one day or immediate testing. We need more PPE for our frontline healthcare workers. We need a coherent plan from the federal government on what should be closed when. On the economic side, we need to continue increased unemployment benefits with $600 additional per week - a policy my opponent doesn’t support. We must support our cities and states so that they don’t have to cut budgets in the midst of this massive economic downturn..
Most importantly, we have to be able to work across the aisle to get things done. Without compromise, there will just be more gridlock and things will only get worse.
What positive changes have you seen arise that could have a place in a post coronavirus Minnesota?
There is no silver lining for over 220,000 dead Americans. All I can say is that I feel the pain and loss of so many. I’ve lost friends to this virus, I’ve lost my income to this virus. I had to get married to afford my healthcare because of this virus.
This virus has made so many of the problems we have had worse. Chief among them is the inadequate access to rural broadband. How can someone work from home without the internet? How can children do distance learning if their computers can’t handle Zoom? So many more issues were caused by the economic devastation wrought by people being rightly afraid to carry out their daily lives. The home foreclosures, the suicide rates, the inability to afford groceries or medications.
We must beat this virus as soon as possible.
Both parties have admitted the ACA is insufficient as it stands today. Explain what a health care plan would need to look like to gain your support.
I’m running for Congress to get things done on day one. That’s why when I’m elected I’ll immediately introduce legislation to cap the amount that people can pay out of pocket for their healthcare, start better regulating pharmaceutical pricing, and get new transparency onto why medical costs keep skyrocketing. I strongly support a public option and will fight for it.
I believe that if we do these things we can bring down the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs.
What do you see as the nation’s biggest non-COVID problems and how would you fix them. Please provide any details.
Our biggest problems are skyrocketing healthcare and prescription drug costs, along with a campaign finance system that makes it legal for companies to buy off our politicians. Those are the top two issues I’m going to fix in Congress.
However, there are far more issues as well that need to be addressed. Our schools have been underfunded for decades. I’ll fight for the federal government to start holding up its end of the bargain and giving our schools the funding it promised. Too many areas of this country lack access to basic broadband internet. In Congress, I will fight for a broad infrastructure package that not only fixes our crumbling roads and bridges, but also expands broadband access to rural communities. Climate change is an existential threat and I’ll push for a broad expansion of renewable energy technologies and funding to make buildings more energy efficient. This way, we can both improve our economy and our climate at the same time. And we must always be vigilant in protecting our unions. I would protect collective bargaining and fight for workers, not corporations. I was deeply disappointed that Congressman Stauber voted against the most comprehensive labor package in a generation earlier this year.
Student loans are an increasing burden for young people that has an impact on the economy on multiple levels. How do you propose reducing the impact of loans on people both going to college and leaving to enter their adult lives?
We need to reform how we think of education. I will strongly promote expanding technical and community college, so that there are world class opportunities for students to go to school and get a good, family sustaining job, without building up debt normally accrued by a four year degree. Apprenticeship programs with local unions are incredible opportunities that more people need to be aware of. I would expand student loan forgiveness programs and go after lenders who prey on students and have exceptionally high interest rates. I am especially supportive of programs that forgive student debt after the student has worked for a period of time in public service.
Tariffs implemented by the Trump administration have complemented the Obama-era tariffs from 2015, but vocid-19 and other economic forces still create a boom bust cycle for steel. What can Congress and the federal government do to stablize the industry long term
We have to do everything we can to promote our steel industry. Buy American provisions for federal contracts and a nationwide infrastructure package are two major efforts we can undertake to boost our steel industry. Working collaboratively with other nations, we can continue to crack down on Chinese steel dumping, which has dramatically harmed our markets. We also must renegotiate our trade deals to provide better protection to our steel industry workers and ensure that they’re not being undercut by countries that don’t pay living wages, don’t care to take the proper precautions to protect their environment, or nationalize their steel production.
Mining -- tachonite and copper nickel -- is obviously an important topic on the Iron Range and Duluth. As the 8th district representative, you will be at the forefront of federal legislation. How will you approach legislation concerning mining, with either positive or negative impacts on the industry.
My father in law worked at Hibbing Taconite for decades. Taconite mining built the iron range. We know it can be done safely and I will be a strong supporter of taconite mining in Congress. We’ve seen with this pandemic almost 50% of miners have been laid off or furloughed. They have been left without a paycheck and health insurance to provide for their families.
Copper-nickel mining is new to the iron range and I have promised to do what I did on City Council -- review every project and make my decisions based on the facts. When I announced I was running for Congress I met with representatives from Twin Metals, Polymet, local businesses and environmental groups. I toured each facility, I dug into the project design, and I talked with folks on every side of the issue. As we stand I am deeply concerned that Twin Metals has a 60 page US Forestry Report on it that is entirely blacked out. We are not being given the facts about the environmental impact on this project and don’t know how I could give my approval to a project when I don’t know whether it can be done safely. Polymet has a damn design that failed in another country, killing hundreds of workers and causing an environmental disaster. That is deeply concerning and needs to be reconsidered.
The Boundary Waters Canoe Area is a national treasure and we have to make sure that we protect our water and this area for generations to come. We must seriously evaluate these projects because one disaster could eliminate everything that makes this area special. This is not just an environmental concern, we have dozens of businesses that rely on this area and tens of millions of dollars in economic activity generated annually by the BWCA for our region.
