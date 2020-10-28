Why are you running for Congress?
Two years ago, one of the focal points of my campaign as a first-time congressional candidate was to let you, the voters, know who I am. I introduced myself to you and shared my story, what my priorities are, and how I wanted to represent the 8th congressional district. Professional hockey player, small-business owner, police officer: those were the uniforms I wore throughout my life. That uniform changed in 2019 when I took my oath. Whether it’s a suit and tie when I’m at the meeting with President Trump on criminal-justice reform, slacks and a sport coat when I visit with small-business owners in Eveleth, or jeans and Carhartt’s when I’m visiting with miners, manufacturers, or loggers, my purpose is resolute. My priority isn’t an issue: It’s you the people. I am humbled to be your congressman. For the past two years I have been listening to you and learning from you. My focus in Congress is on you. It has been a privilege fighting for our way of life, and I would be honored to receive your vote to continue advocating on your behalf.
How have past experiences prepared you for Congress?
From playing hockey all my life to my two-plus decades of committed public service in law enforcement, I am a problem solver. Like so many Minnesotans, I grew up on the rink. After high school, I was the team captain for Lake Superior State University where we won the national championship. I recently retired from the Duluth Police Department after 22 years of service and considered it a privilege to serve. My wife, Jodi, is an Iraq war veteran who retired from the 148th Fighter Wing as the first female Command Chief in the history of the unit. Jodi and I have four children and they are one of the reasons I am running for re-election to Congress. We have to do all we can to ensure the American dream is within reach for their generation and generations to come so they can enjoy the freedom and prosperity that has made America great.
Congress is in the midst of a heavy partisan impasse, how will you help move past the gridlock in Washington to accomplish things? Feel free to provide examples of how you have done this in past positions.
I’ve always told people that Herb Brooks, the best college hockey coach in the nation, maintained teamwork was fundamental to success. “The name on the front of the jersey means more than the name on the back,” he would say. If we all walked onto the House floor with jerseys that said “USA” on the front with no name or label on the back, we could move mountains. That’s how I approach my effort to represent Minnesotans in the 8th district. And that’s why I’m a proud member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of members in Congress from both parties looking to find areas of agreement, providing a good starting point to tackle issues that ail our country.
COVID-19 has created a unique situation in the U.S. and Minnesota in terms of society, economics and education. Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you help guide the U.S. response next Congress?
Just a few short months ago, unemployment was the lowest since we first landed on the moon. Small-business optimism was soaring to an all-time high. Consumer confidence was skyrocketing. Wage growth was steadily climbing. Our economy was chugging and churning at unprecedented levels. Then a global pandemic struck, and the governor shut down our businesses, schools, and even our places of worship. Our nation’s economy shuddered and our spirit was shaken. Our way of life was drastically altered in ways we hadn’t experienced before. We will overcome this. I continue working with President Trump and Congress to unleash the economic engine in Minnesota’s 8th congressional district to create jobs and an economic boom for our working families. This means promoting small-business relief and fighting relentlessly for job creators. Because of our great American spirit and Minnesota mettle, we are recovering, and our economy is rebuilding – we’ve added 11 million jobs in four months, but this is the only beginning. We know how to get our economy moving again, and when we do, we will be a stronger, more resilient, and self-reliant country.
COVID-19 has also changed fundamental parts of our daily lives — working from home, more sanitation measures, etc. What positive changes have you seen arise that could have a place in a post-coronavirus Minnesota?
When the pandemic came to our shores through no fault of our own, Congress worked together on emergency relief to keep our economy moving and ensure Main Streets survive. I was proud to support bipartisan legislation like the CARES Act that provided emergency funding and resources for federal, state, and local responses to COVID-19, as well as provide small businesses with emergency relief (Paycheck Protection Program) that saved more than 50 million jobs. One thing the pandemic has shown us is we must become a more self-reliant country. Our miners, manufacturers, and others throughout our domestic supply chain eagerly await the chance to serve their nation and responsibly source these resources needed for every sector of our economy.
Health care was one of, if not the biggest, issue facing voters and lawmakers before COVID-19. Both parties have admitted the Affordable Care Act is insufficient as it stands today. Explain what a health care plan would need to look like to gain your support?
Minnesotans want and Americans need high quality, affordable and accessible health care that is patient-driven and physician-guided, putting individuals in charge of their health care rather than the government. I remain committed to working with Republicans and Democrats on true health care reform that lowers costs and increases access to quality health care. First and foremost, as a father of four with a son who has two pre-existing conditions, I understand the challenges families face. I crossed party lines to vote in favor of protecting those with pre-existing conditions and I will continue to ensure they are covered. Currently, under ObamaCare, insurance is unaffordable for thousands of northland families and that’s unacceptable. One of the issues with ObamaCare is surprise medical billing. We must work in a bipartisan way to reach an agreement that will end this practice.
What do you see as the nation's biggest (non-COVID) problems and how would you fix them? Please provide any details.
Across our country, once peaceful protests turned into rioting, chaos, looting, and lawlessness and in some cases, anarchy reined. We watched helplessly as small businesses were destroyed and police departments were burnt to the ground. And now, some Democrats are senselessly calling to defund the police. We can’t allow our country to get held hostage by lawlessness and anarchists. That’s not the society we want to be. As a 23-year police officer, I know what it’s like to put a uniform on, say goodbye to my family, and patrol the streets. I was a victim of two violent gun crimes. It broke my heart as we watched helplessly as small businesses were destroyed and police departments burned. As we rebuild trust between our police and their communities, I am proud to be championing meaningful criminal justice reform that seeks justice while providing our law enforcement with the support and resources they need to keep our communities safe.
Tariffs implemented by the Trump administration have complemented the Obama-era tariffs from 2015, but COVID-19 and other economic forces still create a boom-bust cycle for steel. What can Congress and the federal government do to stabilize the industry in a long-term matter?
Iron ore and taconite mining built northern Minnesota and it will be these same industries that once again reignite the blue collar boom we saw just eight months ago. Thanks to the Section 232 steel tariffs, the Iron Range was back in business. We must build on this success and hold China accountable for unfair trade practices like steel dumping. We can turn our boom-bust steel economy into a thriving, long-term, growing industry by continuing to be tough on Communist China, supporting project labor agreements, investing in our nation's transportation and infrastructure, and opposing efforts to shut down mining operations.
Mining — taconite and copper-nickel — is obviously an important topic on the Iron Range and Duluth. As the 8th District representative, you will be at the forefront of federal legislation. How will you approach legislation concerning mining, with either positive or negative impacts on the industry?
From rich agricultural land to deeply wooded forests to our prosperous Iron Range, we are blessed in the 8th district with God-given natural resources. Mining is part of our past, present, and future, and every school district in the state of Minnesota benefits from mining as well. My record is clear: I support iron ore, copper-nickel, and precious metals mining because we can have a strong, robust economy and a clean environment. When it comes to getting our economy moving again and getting back to work, we have the solutions right here on the Iron Range to cause a blue collar boom across the region. Miners and manufacturers know I have their backs. As a former union president, l am fighting for our skilled workers and I’m proud to have received so many endorsements from labor and skilled workers, including the Local 49ers, Carpenters, Teamsters 320, Ironworkers 512, the Minnesota Pipe Trades Association and United Association Local 11, Painters and Allied Trades, LIUNA, and there’s more to come.
