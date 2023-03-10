HIBBING—As the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament starts to wrap up today, here’s one for the memory banks.
A week before this tournament started, I received an email from Dave Herbst, who was a part of the 1973 Hibbing High School hockey team that won the state title.
I gave him a call because he wanted to reflect on that season, which was 50 years ago.
I’m glad I called him. He brought up some great memories of that time.
Herbst not only played on that team, but he played and won a State title at Hibbing Community College under Frank Catani, then he went on to play for Badger Bob Johnson at Wisconsin, winning Big Ten, WCHA and National titles in 1977.
At that time, it was difficult to get out of not only Section 7, with the likes of Grand Rapids, International Falls, Greenway, Virginia and Eveleth, but it was just as tough to make the Bluejacket hockey team.
Before that magical season, Herbst found it tough to make the team.
“On the B squad, we were 25-0,” Herbst said. “We never lost a game, but as juniors, we took our lumps. They had guys like Mike Polich on the team, so there was no room to move up.
“Once we figured out the lay of the land, as seniors, we won 16 games in a row, and we were rated No. in the state for a while.
“We had aspirations of winning the state.”
Practices were no picnic with the likes of Herbst, Danny Perell and Tom Vucetich on one line; Frank Techar, Mike Crea and Tom Schleppegrell on one line; and George Perpich, Joe Micheletti and Bill Kern on another line.
“That’s three good lines right there,” Herbst said. “Practices were competitive. We went at it hard. Back in those days, we had house hockey leagues. The Michelettis and Perpichs played at Cobb Cook, Kern in Greenhaven, I played at the Jefferson and Perell was at Brooklyn.
“All of a sudden, we’re playing together. That’s what made it unique.”
After a successful regular season, the playoffs rolled around. The Bluejackets advanced to the section-final game, facing the Broncos.
That game didn’t go so well.
“That was a huge disappointment,” Herbst said. “We couldn’t believe that happened. They beat us badly in our rink. I tell everybody that we were lucky to have another crack at them when we played again.”
First, Hibbing had to go through the backdoor, playing Roseau in Coleraine.
“We were lucky,” Herbst said. “We had a strong conference with Grand Rapids, Greenway and the rest of the teams. It was good in the old days.”
Now at state, Hibbing went down there wide-eyed.
“We had never been in the cities,” Herbst said. “We stayed at a beautiful hotel (The Curtis), we played at the Met Center and we played in front of 17,000 people. It was unbelievable playing in front of a crowd like that.”
The Bluejackets would beat Bemidji 5-2, then they got the second shot at International Falls. This time, Hibbing won 5-4.
In the championship game against Alexander-Ramsey, the Bluejackets scored three goals in 23 seconds to win 6-3 to bring home Hibbing’s second state title.
On the trip home, the team had no idea what was waiting for them on the outskirts of town.
“We were on a Greyhound bus, and when we got by the airport, there were cars lined up all of the way to Hibbing,” Herbst said. “They were honking their horns welcoming us back. That was cool. Back in those days, we just enjoyed playing hockey growing up.
“All we did was play. We shoveled the rinks. It was a way of life in those days. Winning that title was icing on the cake.”
Herbst would end up playing at the college level, then he became the head girls hockey coach at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, making it to state three times during his tenure.
He learned most of his hockey knowledge from Johnson.
He also grew fond of Hibbing coach George Perpich.
“Big George was the nicest coach I’ve had,” Herbst said. “He was a great guy. He would watch us during house-league games at the Memorial Building.”
That brought back one memory of Perpich.
“One day, I was tying my skates and there was no plexiglass at the time,” Herbst said. “A puck came over the boards and hit me in the eye. George said, “I’ll take you to the clinic to get stitches.’
“I got stitched up, and he took me to the locker room and showed me all of the players that were on the team, and he said, ‘You’re going to play hockey for me.’ That’s how I got hooked. He was a tremendous coach. Bill Olson was good, too. He knew what he was doing. He got the most out of you, that’s for sure.”
Herbst, who was in Florida when I called him staying with his brother, Tom, was in front his television watching this year’s state tournament, but he usually tries to get to the Xcel Energy Center if he’s in-state.
There’s been a lot of changes over the years, and Herbst wasn’t a big fan of one of them, but his has grown on him over the years.
“With the two classes, it’s a whole-new ball game,” Herbst said. “I wish they hadn’t done that, but more kids get the opportunity to get here. In the old days, it was tough with one class.
“It didn’t matter if you were a private school, a small school or a big school, to win that whole thing was spectacular then.”
As for Hibbing’s title, Herbst had one comment, “50 years, that’s unbelievable.”
