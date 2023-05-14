HIBBING—The Hibbing Invitational Golf Meet had a resurgence Friday as 150 golfers and 24 teams showed up to the event at the Mesaba Country Club.
When everything was said and done, Hermantown won the boys meet with 307 points,
followed by Grand Rapids with 318, then Hibbing at 338.
Proctor/Esko 1 had 340, Rock Ridge 342, Marshall 344, Duluth Denfeld 355, Proctor/Esko 2 356, Duluth East 363, Two Harbors 366, Hibbing 2 373, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 377, Cass Lake-Bena 379, International Falls 441 and Ely 517.
It’s been awhile since the Invite has had that many boys teams, but that was good to see, according to Bluejacket coach Emily Freeman.
“For the players, it was a good opportunity to play with a lot of teams and be competitive with them. It’s been a short season, but to get third out of 17 teams, this is our opportunity to be excited and to be competitive.
“They all played from the tips, which was something new to them. They got out of their comfort zones and played great. It should be a confidence booster for all of them.”
Holdyn Evjen of Hermantown won the meet with a 74.
Hibbing 1 was led by Andrew Slatten with an 80, followed by Ethan Sundvall 83, Gavin Schweiberger 87, Drew Bussey 88, Peyton Taylor 91 and Sam Gabardi 92.
Hibbing 2 was led by Tim Ranta 89; Zach Fearing 90; Caleb Buus 95; Dylan Horvath 97; Dawson Peterson 97; Tim Urdahl 114; Alex Anderson 115.
“We had two teams out there, and they both played steady throughout the whole day,” Freeman said. “That’s all we can ask for as coaches. The boys are course rats, and they continue to drop strokes. They love golf.
“They love to be competitive with each other, and that makes it easy as coaches. I feel they will continue to drop strokes. The biggest part of it is the mental game. The confidence from our first meet to this meet has grown. It continues to grow during every practice and meet. They’re impressive.”
Rock Ridge was led by Eli Devich with an 83, Connor swan 85, Mason Collie 85, Ian Mikulich 89, Joseph Aho 90 and Easton Walters 91.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Caiden Carpenter with a 76, which placed him fourth overall. Jack Klamm had a 96, Preston Troumbly 98, Derek Gibeau 107, Louis Champlin 107 and Cole Donahue111.
Ely was led by Thomas Homer with a 102. Sammy Prijatel had a 121, Lewis Powell 144 and Robert Towley 150, and Mesabi East was led by Jackson Micheletti with a 104, and Jared Doherty a 119
North Woods’ Eli Smith had an 84.
On the girls side, Grand Rapids won the meet with a total of 369, followed by Rock Ridge at 383, Hermantown 400, Mesabi East 406, Cloquet 408, then the Bluejackets at 438. Ely had 444 and Duluth East 498 to round out the field.
Kelby Anderson of International Falls won the meet with an 80.
The Bluejackets were led by Kate Toewe with a 107, Alexa Bougalis 108, Blayke Swanger 110, Ava Bougalis 113, Heidi Rasch 121 and Opal Valeri 133.
“They’ve only been outside for two weeks, so to come out and shoot those scores, I’m happy with that,” Freeman said. “I’m happy with their attitudes. They continue to get better in every meet and practice.
“It’s the little things like chipping. One person improved on that during the middle of the meet, and one of them said she was putting better. That’s all I can ask for in two weeks.”
The Wolverines were led by Mylee Young with an 89. Madison Fingeroos had a 97, Emma Berg 97, Erin Hughes 100, Emma Lindula 111,
Ely was led by Abby Koivisto with a 103. Canica Sundblad had a 109, Maizy Sundblad 116, Carnea DeBeltz 118, Cylvia DeBeltz 120, Ruby Milton 121.
Mesabi East was led by Samantha Doherty, who placed third overall, with an 88. Allie Lamppa had a 95, Gianna Lay 109 and Kara Swanson 114.
North Woods’ Tori Olson had a 83, followed by Madison Dantes with a 105 and Brynn Chose 147.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin got a 120 from Addy Gangl, and a 147 from Brynn Chosa.
Even with the number of golfers, Freeman said the meet ran smoothly.
“There were a lot of groups, but they moved along well,” Freeman said. “It was good golf. It showed our players that this is a big deal. We can be excited and confident as a team.
“There were more teams to be competitive with. It showed that there’s a lot of good golf in northern Minnesota. It’s a great course, and a lot of people like to come up here to play. It was a great day.”
